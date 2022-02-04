Apple paid $100,000 to Georgia Institute of Technology student Ryan Pickren, the highest recorded reward in the industry. The young man purposely created a virus that improperly accessed cameras on Macs — and soon afterward he warned the company of the vulnerability. The good hack, in addition to leaving that eye open in the notes — Pickren had already created a similar virus that invaded cell phones — could also attack programs like iCloud. In an article on Linkedin, the student described in detail how he created the so-called “zero day bug”. Apple changed protocols to close the trail discovered by the young man, who is also the founder of BugPoC, a platform that goes after, you see, bugs!

The post When the crime of good pays appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#crime #good #pays #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO