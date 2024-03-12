More than 17,100,000 Californians already have a Real ID, which represents an increase of 132,749 people since February. However, there are still a significant number of residents who have not started the process.

To obtain a Real ID, California residents can:

Apply online at the REALID.dmv.ca.gov website. They must complete the application and upload their documents. They must then visit a DMV office to complete the application and present their original documents.

Apply in person at any DMV office. They must carry their original documents with them.

The documents necessary to obtain a Real ID are:

Proof of identity: an original or certified document (valid passport, birth certificate).

Legal name change: Documents that support the name change if it does not match on the documents (marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proof of California residency: two paper documents (utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security Number (exceptions may apply).

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recommends residents obtain Real ID as soon as possible to avoid long lines and waits at DMV offices as the deadline approaches.

What alternatives are there for licensing with Real ID?

It is important to note that Real ID is not mandatory. Residents who do not obtain one will still be able to use their regular driver's license for most activities. However, they will not be able to use it for the activities mentioned above after May 7, 2025.

Real ID is a secure and convenient way to identify yourself for various purposes. California residents are encouraged to obtain it as soon as possible to avoid future inconveniences.

In addition to the Real ID deadline, the DMV also reminds residents that:

Driver's licenses and identification cards expire every five years . They must be renewed before the expiration date.

Residents can renew their driver's license or ID card online, by mail or in person.

. The DMV offers a variety of online servicessuch as renewal of licenses and registrations, change of address and payment of fines.

DMV encourages residents to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, such as renewing driver's licenses and eligible vehicle registrations. Customers can also use the “Service Advisor” on the DMV website to learn their options for completing DMV tasks.