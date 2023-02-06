More than 20 years later, “Gladiator” is preparing to return to theaters, this time with a new lead actor. Will Russell Crowe return?

“Gladiator” exposed the revenge of Máximo Décimo Meridio (Russell Crowe), after Commodus, son of Marcus Aurelius, betrayed him. Now, more than 20 years later, director Ridley Scott is preparing to launch a long-awaited sequel with a new lead: Paul Mescal, Oscar nominee for “Aftersun.” Although there are not many details about the production, it has already been finally confirmed when it will hit theaters.

The second part of “Gladiator” already has the finished script. Photo: Composition LR/Universal Pictures

When is “Gladiator 2” released?

According to a recent Deadline report, Paramount has designated “Gladiator 2” for a November 22, 2024 release date.if there are no production delays.

Paul Mescal will give life to the nephew of Commodus, a character that Joaquin Phoenix had at the time. Photo: LR Composition/GLR File

What will we see in “Gladiator 2”?

For now, “Gladiator 2” does not have an official synopsis; However, the aforementioned medium has revealed certain details of the plot. In this sense, it is known that Mescal will not be a replacement for Russell Crowe in the role of Maximus (who died at the end of the first installment), but will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla in his adult version.

In this context, this sequel will not be a direct continuation of the first part, but will be set years after the original plot.

Remember that Lucius is the nephew of Commodus (son of the Roman leader Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father and seized the throne). The latter ended up in the gladiator ring with Maximus, who assassinated the emperor, despite being mortally wounded.