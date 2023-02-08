CDMX.- The cold front 31 will arrive in Mexico on February 9 and will affect the following states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora, Zacatecas, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

According to him National Meteorological Service (SMN)will be accompanied by polar jet streams and subtropical, generating strong gusts of wind in the north and continuing to cause ehavoc in the southeast and center of the country. In addition, dust storms and sleet are expected in the area of ​​the mountains.

The weather will still be wintry until March and April 2023with at least 7 cold fronts registered throughout the country. However, spring will begin to make itself felt from May, and only a cold front phenomenon is expected that will not cause major effects.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that up to 9 winter storms were recorded in the 2022-2023 season, and that Baja California, Chihuahua and Coahuila have a high probability of suffering a new storm. However, states such as Durango, Zacatecas or Sonora must be alert to any change in temperature.

Protect yourself and your family with foods rich in vitamin C, warm clothing and hygiene habits to avoid viral diseases during the winter season.

Learn: What is a Cold Front?

A cold front is a mass of cold air that displaces a mass of warm air, causing a sudden change in weather conditions.

This meteorological phenomenon occurs when a cold air mass advances towards a warm air mass, causing a difference in atmospheric pressure. This change in pressure produces changes in climatic conditions, including a reduction in temperature and the appearance of precipitation.

The cold front can be caused by different factorssuch as the temperature difference between the Earth’s surface and the upper atmosphere, the Earth’s rotation, and the presence of extratropical weather systems.

In general, cold fronts move to the south and are associated with cold and wet weather conditions. These can cause a variety of weather effects, including snow, rain, hail, and wind.

In more northerly areas, cold fronts can cause the formation of winter storms that can cause significant damage. However, they can also be an important source of water for drier regions and contribute to increased agriculture and the economy.

It is important to keep in mind that cold fronts are an integral part of climate dynamics and are an important factor in the formation of global weather patterns. Therefore, it is important to monitor and predict them effectively in order to prepare for their effects.