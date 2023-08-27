The wait came to an end. The followers of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, one of the most famous anime today, are waiting for what will be the premiere of episode 6, which will come after a long wait that had already been scheduled by those in charge of the series. The aforementioned pause, as reported at the time, was due to the fact that they were going to launch a new story arc, so instead of continuing with the regular broadcast of the program, they decided on a series of recaps and the movie ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’, in order to refresh the memory of the fans.

You don’t want to miss anything about the return of the anime that is based on the manga created by Gege Akutami? Well, in the following note we tell you all the details of the premiere of episode 6.

When does chapter 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The sixth episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, the director of the first installment, will be released on Thursday August 31, 2023. The anime will return after a three-week wait, which was done to keep fans in suspense for the release of a new story.

The new arc of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' will place us back in the present, where Goju is the teacher of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch episode 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 6 of the anime will be released ONLINE in crunchyroll, streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It is necessary to indicate that, on this page, you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although at In the case of websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

Watch the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc HERE