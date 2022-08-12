She wandered through the corridors of the Almelo nursing home, without realizing what she was doing. The illness of a 92-year-old woman with dementia from Borne deteriorated so quickly that the staff could no longer care for her. The only solution? A crisis bed. But that was not available anywhere, much to the frustration of many. “This is not the first time.”

