Once you have installed the version of WhatsApp Plus with the 19.00.00 update of the most popular APKyou must do the installation. For the latter we will explain in the following paragraphs how it is done.

After installing WhatsApp Plus, it must be opened from the applications section to configure the permissions before installing it. In this section, you must activate the necessary permissions for its correct operation, such as storage permissions, camera, messages, phones, photos, among others.

After configuring permissions, the application must be opened normally, where you will see the welcome to whatsapp plus. When clicking continue, the App asks you to enter the phone number to send an access code.

When the code arrives, you can restore the conversations and contacts that were saved in WhatsApp before downloading the new update 19.00.00 of the APK.

among the new advantages of Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging applicationis that at the top you can see the WiFi icon to put it in airplane mode without affecting the other applications that depend on the wireless network.

In the same part, there is also a moon-shaped icon with which you can put the application in dark mode. In addition, in the privacy setting you can hide the blue popcorn and hide the microphone that appears when you send a message.

As if the above were not enough, with the whatsapp plus version you can see the states of the contacts without them noticing and despite the fact that they are deleted.