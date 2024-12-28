What would happen if Ayuso and Mazón were from the PSOE

March 2020. Spain was in the midst of a pandemic. The list of deceased grew longer with the days. From the Community of Madrid an instruction came to nursing homes to limit the referral of patients to public hospitals. The death toll from Covid in Madrid residences rose to 7,291. Many died from terrible suffocation due to lack of adequate care. “They were going to die anyway,” the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was to affirm some time later, to justify the “Protocol of Shame,” the name by which that cruel decision will be remembered. They were not going to die the same: different studies in Madrid and other communities have revealed that between 37% and 72% of the elderly from nursing homes transferred to hospitals recovered. And those who died did so in a dignified manner, assisted by doctors, not abandoned to their fate as happened in many nursing homes.

October 29, 2024. Torrents of water unleashed by DANA devastate several towns in the province of Valencia. THE AEMET and other services had activated the maximum alert signals in advance. The Government of Carlos Mazón only activated the ES-Alert mobile system at 8 p.m., when thousands of Valencians already had water up to their necks. The Minister of Health said she was unaware that this alert service was active. President Mazón was absent from his post for about five hours and joined the emergency meeting late; It was later learned that he had spent that time with a journalist in a restaurant in the city center. The disaster left 223 dead, many, if not all, of whom could have been saved with an effective evacuation operation.