A catastrophic event on a global scale, caused by a kilometer body, is rare. One of these occurs, estimated to be every 50 million years. The consequences, however, are really serious. The ash and dust raised by the impact would spread through the atmosphere, to the point of blocking sunlight. We would enter like this, into a long and dark winter. Still, all these fragments falling into the ocean would increase the acidity of the waters.

And how to survive all this? Underground. And with lots of supplies. With modern techniques and technologies, it could even be possible to restart agriculture inside the underground shelters, considering that photosynthesis above the earth’s crust would be made impossible by blocking sunlight. We would also have to deal with acid rain, with a much more acidic soil and all the clay formed by the molten material of the planet and the asteroid.

Still, the scenario for life on Earth is one of massive species extinction. What survives, in general, is what is small. The extinction of dinosaurs (by a body of about 10 km), for example, made room for the evolution of animals such as primitive moles and the development of mammals. There is even a chance that an alien bacteria could be introduced to our planet. Generally, these beings are better adapted to their previous environment and might not survive here. Either way, it could be a problem.