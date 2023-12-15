More than a year ago, In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were murdered inside their residence near campus., located in the city of Moscow, Latah county. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were the victims of the attack for which Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and is about to face trial.

The educational institution has announced that the house will be demolished, as the beginning of the community's healing process in the face of the terrible crime.as stated New York Post. The residence located on King Road was inhabited by the four murdered students and two other people. The three-story house, which has six bedrooms, became property of the University in early 2023, when the original owner gave it as a donation to the educational institution. “It is a grim reminder of the atrocious act that took place there,” said the school's president.Scott Green, through a statement.

“While we appreciate the emotional connection that some family members of the victims may have with this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue,” the rector shared. The University shared that, after receiving the property, the intention was always to demolish it.

“Demolition will begin on Thursday, December 28 and may take several days to completely clear the site.”, indicated the institution. This decision has caused serious doubts in the public, who consider that they should wait until after the trial of Bryan Christopher Kohberger.

The Trial of Bryan Christopher Kohberger



Bryan Christopher Kohberger awaits trial in custody at the Latah County Jail. Photo: Instagram @bryan.kohberger

Prior to the demolition, which will be carried out by the company Germer Construction of Moscow, The University allowed access to Kohberger's defense on December 14 and 15. The team took measurements, collected visual materials and possibly made recordings with a drone.

The University also revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a scan of the house last October and that, the bureau explained, this information can be used to carry out recreations of the space and provide further information. information to the jury.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery, for breaking into a house with the intent to commit a serious crime. The man, who at the time of the murders was studying criminology at Washington State University, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Latah County Prosecutor's Office announced on June 26 that it was seeking the death penalty for the defendant, who is being held without bail. There is still no date for the trial.