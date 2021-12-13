Putin’s statement came in excerpts published by the official Russian agency “Ria Novosti” from a documentary that will soon be published on the first Russian channel. The documentary is called “Russia…Modern History”.

Putin said in the film that he sometimes worked as a taxi driver in order to increase his income to make ends meet.

“Sometimes I had to earn extra money with the car, as a private driver,” he said, adding, “It’s unpleasant to talk about it frankly, but unfortunately that’s the truth.”

Putin was working in the former Soviet intelligence “KGB” before its collapse with the fall of the Russian Commonwealth, which included 15 republics in 1991 under the pressure of economic crises.

In another context, Putin considered that the fall of the Soviet Union “reversed the historical end of Russia.”

The Russian president has repeatedly expressed his regret for the fall of the bloc of former socialist republics, and once described it as… “aThe greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century“ In the film, he said that it is still a “tragedy” for the majority of citizens.

“As a result, what does the collapse of the Soviet Union mean? It is the collapse of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” the agency quoted the Russian president as saying.