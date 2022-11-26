The common cold It is frequent in winter time and although nothing can cure it, there are home remedies that can help relieve symptoms and prevent you from feeling so bad.

If you catch a cold, the cold will probably last a week or two. That doesn’t mean you should feel down, says the Mayo Clinic.

However, it is recommended to consult a doctor beforehand so that he can give an adequate treatment. These are the common remedies to treat the common cold.

How to treat a cold

Keep hydrated. Water, juices, clear broth, or warm water with lemon and honey help loosen congestion and prevent dehydration.

Relieves sore throat. A saltwater gargle (1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt dissolved in an 8-ounce glass [0,2 litros] of warm water) can temporarily soothe a sore or scratchy throat.

Fight clogging. Over-the-counter saline nose drops and sprays can help relieve stuffiness and congestion.

Alleviate the pain. For children under 6 months, give only acetaminophen. For children older than 6 months, you can use acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Take sips of hot liquids. Incorporating hot liquids, such as hot chicken soup, tea, or apple juice, is a cold remedy used in many cultures and may have a calming effect and relieve congestion by increasing the flow of mucus.

Try the honey. Honey can help cough in adults and children older than one year. Try it with hot tea.

The symptoms of the common cold are usually mild, although they can make you feel very sick. Although using a natural remedy sounds tempting, it is best to take care of yourself, rest, drink fluids and keep liquid air around.

what is a cold

The common cold is a viral infection of the nose and throat (upper respiratory tract).

It is usually harmless, although it may not appear so. Many types of viruses can cause a common cold.

Healthy adults can expect to have two to three colds a year. Babies and young children can get even more frequent colds.

Most people recover from a common cold in a week to 10 days. Symptoms may last longer in people who smoke.

You usually don’t need medical help for a common cold. However, if the symptoms do not improve or if they worsen, see your doctor.