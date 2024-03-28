What time does the Mass of Holy Thursday 2024 begin: the starting time of the celebration with Pope Francis (in Coena Domini)

What time does the Holy Thursday Mass (in Coena Domini) 2024 begin, the evening mass with which the Lord's Last Supper is remembered? Pope Francis celebrates the Mass of Holy Thursday 2024 today, March 28, at 4 pm from a prison. It is a much awaited and heartfelt celebration. In fact, the Last Supper is remembered, with the institution of the Church, bride of Christ, of the sacrament of the Eucharist and of the priesthood. During this celebration, on the first day of the Easter Triduum, the evocative rite of the washing of the feet takes place, to remember the gesture that Jesus made with his apostles. This year the Pope goes to the Rebibbia Women's Prison in Rome to celebrate the Mass in Cœna Domini privately, meet inmates and workers of the facility and carry out the ritual of the Washing of the Feet. As usual, therefore, the Pontiff will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper of the Lord in a symbolic place and will not preside over the solemn Mass in Coena Domini in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time the 2024 Holy Thursday Mass with Pope Francis begins, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Appointment from 4pm today, 28 March 2024, live on TV2000. The channel published by the CEI is visible on button 28 of digital terrestrial, on button 157 of the Sky decoder and on channel 18 of the Tivùsat satellite platform. The celebration will also be visible in live streaming on the website TV2000, which allows you to follow the broadcaster's various programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone. Furthermore, you can follow everything via the Vatican News channels, below is the live broadcast from their YouTube channel. There is no live broadcast on Rai 1 or Canale 5.