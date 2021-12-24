What time does the Christmas Eve 2021 Mass with Pope Francis begin: start time, how long it lasts, when it ends

What time does the 2021 Christmas Eve Mass begin with Pope Francis live in worldwide video from St. Peter’s Basilica? Appointment on Rai 1 and Tv2000 for today, 24 December 2021, at 19.30. The usual celebration of midnight in fact, due to Covid, is brought forward again this year to the late afternoon, precisely for 19.30. Live on tv on Rai 1 and Tv2000. The duration of the function is about an hour and a half and will end by 9 pm.

Streaming and tv

Where to see the Christmas Eve 2021 Mass with Pope Francis today 24 December? The function will be broadcast live on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 (HD version) of digital terrestrial) starting at 19.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. The live broadcast will be commented by expert journalists and at the end the evening edition of Tg1 will be broadcast (at 21.10). The live broadcast can also be watched on TV on TV2000 (visible at key 28 on digital terrestrial, 157 on Sky or 18 on Tivùsat) and on the Vatican News YouTube channel by selecting the dedicated player.

Christmas 2021, the Masses of Pope Francis

We have seen what time the 2021 Christmas Eve Mass begins and ends, but what are the celebrations of these holidays? The Holy Mass on Christmas Day is scheduled for tomorrow, December 25, from 10.55 with live broadcast on Rai 1 from the Basilica of Santa Maria in Domnica to the Navicella in Rome. Following, at 12, on Rai 1, Canale 5 and TV2000, the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, to the city and to the world, with Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Square.

Sunday 26 December 2021, St. Stephen’s Day, the Angelus with Pope Francis from San Pietro, also live on Rai 1 and TV 2000. On Friday 31 December, the Pope will preside, in St. Peter’s Basilica, at 5 pm, the Primi Vespers and the Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year. On the first day of the new year, the fifty-fifth World Day of Peace and Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God, the Pope presides over Mass at 10 am as well as on January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany always at 10 am. On January 9, in the Chapel Sistina, at 9.30, Francis will preside over the Mass and the Baptism of some children.