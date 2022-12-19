For more than a month, “Who is the mask” has shown the presentations of different entertainment figures, who had to avoid being discovered by the public. Now the grand finale of the realty show in Mexico has arrived and we will know who will be the person who manages to hide his name the best.

What is “Who is the Mask” about?

The Mexican reality show “Who is the mask” is based on presenting a series of celebrities in disguise and their duty is to hide their identity to avoid being disqualified. At each gala, they will present a choreography and leave clues for the investigators.

The fourth season of “Who is the mask” will come to an end in today’s broadcast. Photo: The List

How to vote in the final of “Who is the mask” 2022?

In case you already know the identity of your favorite character, you can leave your vote for “Who is the mask” by entering the following link: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/reality/quien-es-la-mascara/vote. It should be noted that, to cast the vote, you must wait until the start of the Mexican reality show.

“Who is the mask”. Photo: Twitter

End of “Who is the mask 2022”: schedule

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

“Who is the mask” Mexico: transmission channel

Followers of the singing reality show can tune in to the complete programming through the Las Estrellas channel. The identity of the invited artists will be discovered by the public in conjunction with the program’s researchers.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE?

To follow the reality show minute by minute, you must contract the Las Estrellas channel with your cable provider.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to know all the details of “Who is the mask”, you can enjoy the program by streaming VOSE, VE, VO and the following website: betaseries.com.

Who are the drivers?

The renowned commentator marisol gonzalez He is the one who is leading the conduction of “Who is the mask”. Likewise, she is also a Mexican model who has vast experience on TV by hosting the “Hoy” program.

On the other hand, Omar Chaparro, an actor recognized for his dubbing of “Kung fu panda”, is the one who accompanies Marisol in front of cameras every Sunday on the Las Estrellas channel.