Tonight, 29 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, The Healer, a 2016 film directed by Paco Arango, will be broadcast. The film is dedicated to Paul Newman, an actor who launched a worldwide network of free holiday camps for sick children called the Serious Fun Children's Network. But let's see all the information together in detail.
Plot
After moving to Nova Scotia at the invitation of his uncle, young Alec learned on his thirtieth birthday that his entire family had the gift of healing. However, this gift is not intended for all members of the Heacock family (the gift skips a generation). Alec initially rejects his fate, but meeting Abigail, a girl suffering from terminal cancer, will help him take a leap of faith.
What really matters: the cast
We've seen the plot of What Really Matters, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen: Alec Bailey
- Jonathan PryceRaymond Heacock
- Camilla Luddington: Cecilia
- Jorge Garcia: Father Malloy
- Adrian G. Griffiths: Tom
- Kaitlyn BernardAbigail
- Brian DowneyHenry
- Suresh John: Amir
- Gavin Liddel: Greg
- Jeremy Akerman: priest
- Shaun Clarke: Fred
- Nikki Barnett: Mary
- Chris Lawrence: Josh
- Gay Hauser: Louise
- Richard Donat: Larry
- Michael Pellerin: Philip
- Pasha Ebrahimi: Frank
- Jennifer Morris: Leslie
- Glenn Lefchak: William
- Kyla Wilson: Paula
- Laura Posner: Laura
- Jackie Torrens: Linda
- David Christoffel: banker
- David Rossetti: pilot
Streaming and TV
Where to see What Really Matters on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 29 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
