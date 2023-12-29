What really matters: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 29 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, The Healer, a 2016 film directed by Paco Arango, will be broadcast. The film is dedicated to Paul Newman, an actor who launched a worldwide network of free holiday camps for sick children called the Serious Fun Children's Network. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After moving to Nova Scotia at the invitation of his uncle, young Alec learned on his thirtieth birthday that his entire family had the gift of healing. However, this gift is not intended for all members of the Heacock family (the gift skips a generation). Alec initially rejects his fate, but meeting Abigail, a girl suffering from terminal cancer, will help him take a leap of faith.

What really matters: the cast

We've seen the plot of What Really Matters, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen: Alec Bailey

Jonathan PryceRaymond Heacock

Camilla Luddington: Cecilia

Jorge Garcia: Father Malloy

Adrian G. Griffiths: Tom

Kaitlyn BernardAbigail

Brian DowneyHenry

Suresh John: Amir

Gavin Liddel: Greg

Jeremy Akerman: priest

Shaun Clarke: Fred

Nikki Barnett: Mary

Chris Lawrence: Josh

Gay Hauser: Louise

Richard Donat: Larry

Michael Pellerin: Philip

Pasha Ebrahimi: Frank

Jennifer Morris: Leslie

Glenn Lefchak: William

Kyla Wilson: Paula

Laura Posner: Laura

Jackie Torrens: Linda

David Christoffel: banker

David Rossetti: pilot

Streaming and TV

Where to see What Really Matters on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 29 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.