The most common reasons why fines are issued in Colombia They are spike and plate, excess speed and poor parking.. The latter occurs due to the driver's ignorance when leaving the vehicle in a place that, apparently, is prohibited.

In accordance with C.2 coding. of the Article 131 of the Law 769 of 2002 modified by Art. 21 of the Law 1383 of 2010will be punished with a fine equivalent to 15 SMDLV the driver and/or owner of a motor vehicle who parks a vehicle in prohibited places.

In relation to immobilization, this will only be applied in situations when the driver or person responsible for the vehicle not present at the locationin accordance with what is established in the document, as mentioned in the Art. 127 of the National Traffic Code.

On some occasions there are only warnings, but the driver must attend a pedagogical course, which is mandatory.

Many times the comparisons are the product of lack of information and of parking lot.

The prohibited parking zones are established in the Article 76 of Law 769 That mentions:

• In front of garages of homes or commercial premises, regardless of whether they are demarcated.

• On platforms, green areas or public spaces designated for pedestrians, recreation or conservation.

• On roads, arteries, highways, security zones or within intersections.

• On main and collector roads with express indication of prohibition or restriction, either in terms of schedules or types of vehicles.

• On bridges, viaducts, tunnels, underpasses, elevated structures or at their entrances.

• In specific areas intended for parking or stopping certain vehicles, including stops for public service vehicles or people with physical limitations.

• On cycle lanes or lanes reserved or prioritized for bicycle traffic.

Violations such as parking in prohibited places are punishable by a fine plus immobilization of the vehicle.

Also, they are stipulated:

• At a distance greater than 30 centimeters from the sidewalk or less than 5 meters from an intersection.

• In a double row of parked vehicles, or in front of hydrants and garage entrances or accesses for people with disabilities.

• On curves

• Where it interferes with the exit of parked vehicles

• In the safety and protection zone of the railway, on the main track, secondary tracks, sidings and stations.

How much is the fine for bad parking?

The penalty for parking a vehicle on public roads in a prohibited area currently amounts to 650,000 pesos by 2024.

Can sanctions only be economic?

No, In addition to the financial fine, in the event that is not present next to the vehiclethere is a possibility that this is disabled until the owner arrives.

I could also be immobilized and transferred by a crane to the corresponding yards.

It's important to put attention on if you are present before your vehicle is loaded onto the tow truck, will not be immobilizedalthough you are obliged to withdraw it immediately and the previously mentioned fine.

