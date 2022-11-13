Mexico. The Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is in the eyes of the world after the premiere this November 11 of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he plays Namor.

Tenoch Huerta plays in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a a sub-sailor warrior from the Marvel Comics Universe This production also includes Mabel Cadena, Angela Bassett and Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, among other actors.

In several news portals, the quality of the production is discussed, as well as the artistic cast that undoubtedly shines with their performance and is also mentioned what Tenoch Huerta could have earned for his performance in the same project.

Tenoch Huerta. instagram photo

At the moment it has not been disclosed what would have been the salary that Marvel paid Tenoch, originally from Ecatepec, State of Mexico, 41 years old, but it alludes to what other actors would have received for appearing in other important productions from the Marvel universe.

For example, Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther before his death in August 2020, received 2 million dollars; Robert Downey Jr. would have gone into his pocket for the first installment of Iron Man about 500 thousand dollars.

Chris Hemsworth, with his role as Thor, has obtained earnings from 15 thousand dollars for his first appearance in the UMC and up to 20 million dollars for the latest chapter in the history of the god of thunder.

Then, the actor Mark Ruffalo, for giving life to the Hulk in the first Avengers movie, could receive between two and three million dollars, while in Endgame he would receive about eight million dollars.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a superhero film directed by Ryan Coogler and based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).