Here is what is the most recurring theme in the songs competing at the Sanremo 2023 Festival

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Sanremo Music Festival 2023 is the most followed and loved television program of the moment. Among the various curiosities of this 73rd edition of the singing festival, the linguistic aspect of the 28 songs in the competition emerges. You know what it is word which is most used in songs? The detail has left all viewers speechless!

There 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival debuted on the small screen on Tuesday 7 February 2023. The first 14 artists in the competition performed during the first evening. On the Ariston stage, she appeared alongside Amadeus Clare Ferragni as co-host. Instead, during the second evening, the other 14 remaining singers presented by the co-host performed Francesca Fagnani.

In addition to the looks of the artists flaunted on the Ariston stage, the attention of Italian viewers was attracted by the themes emerged from the 28 tracks in the competition. In particular, he was the semiotician and linguist Stefano Bartezzaghi to analyze what is the most pronounced word in the songs chosen by Amadeus. The term “bad” is repeated for good 65 times. In light of this, the expert has come to this conclusion: in general, a pessimistic outlook predominates.

The most recurring theme in the songs is that ofLove which, however, gives many more pains rather than joys. For example, in Madame’s song “The good in the bad” emerges the story of a prostitute who falls in love with one of his clients or the Coma Cose have told theirs sentimental crisis.

It’s not all. As regards the bad language, Stefano Bartezzaghi underlined how the singers limited themselves to inserting them in their songs in this 73rd edition of Sanremo. The only ones to pronounce “Vaffa” were the Article 31 in “A Beautiful Journey”.