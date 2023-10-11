What is the Gaza Strip: where is it and why is it fought

What is the Gaza Strip and where is it located: it is a question that many, especially the younger ones, have been asking themselves in recent days in light of the Hamas attack on Israel last Saturday.

Geographic location

The Gaza Strip is a thin strip of land approximately 41 kilometers long and 6 to 12 kilometers wide. It is located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, in the southwestern part of Asia, near the area called the Land of Canaan in the biblical scriptures. To the north, the Gaza Strip borders Israel, separated from the West Bank. To the south, it borders Egypt, while to the west it is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea.

The Gaza Strip, which extends for approximately 360 square kilometers, is home to a population of over two million people and is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. 99.3% of the population is Muslim, while 0.7% is Christian.

History

The region has an ancient history and has hosted human settlements for thousands of years. It has been ruled by various empires, including the ancient Egyptians and the Ottomans.

After the 1967 Six-Day War, the Gaza Strip was occupied by Israel along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, generating tension and prolonged conflict.

In 2005, Israel undertook a unilateral disengagement from the Gaza Strip, evacuating Israeli settlers and withdrawing Israeli security forces. This led to the complete autonomy of Gaza under Palestinian control.

Israel, however, maintains military control of the Gaza Strip’s airspace, land border and territorial waters, as well as control of its border, while the other is controlled by Egypt.

Political control

The Gaza Strip has been governed by the Palestinian organization Hamas since 2007, after the group took control of the territory following internal clashes between Hamas and Fatah, another Palestinian faction. The West Bank, however, is controlled by the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority.

Israeli blockade

Since 2007, Israel has imposed a land, sea and air blockade on the Gaza Strip, significantly limiting access to goods and people. This blockade has come under criticism from the international community and has led Gaza to face serious humanitarian challenges, including shortages of resources, including food, drinking water and electricity.