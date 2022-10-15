If by chance you always had the doubt about what is the difference between Dragon Ball Z Y dragon ball kaithen read what follows. After the success of the series of Z original Toei Animation decided to create a new version.

One of the main changes is that it removed much of the original or filler content. That is why the flow of the story is more dynamic and there are no unexpected cuts.

For example, the episode of Goku and Piccolo learning to drive is not included, as well as plots that are not relevant. The only padding available is the one that cannot be avoided.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Z finally has a Latin dub on Crunchyroll.

Another change that the anime initially had was the soundtrack; Kenji Yamamoto replaced Shunsuke Kikuchi as composer. But plagiarism accusations against Yamamoto during the anime’s broadcast reversed some of the changes he made.

Font: Toei Animation.

Another difference between Dragon Ball Z Y dragon ball kai is that in the case of the second the dialogue is closer to Akira Toriyama’s manga; it is something that benefits those who saw the first one in English because Funimation made multiple alterations.

Despite the fact that some changes are for the better, there were others that generated tremendous controversy and that still today do not convince many fans of the franchise.

Font: Toei Animation.

What are Dragon Ball Kai’s worst mistakes regarding Dragon Ball Z?

There are three key errors in the difference between dragon ball kai Y Dragon Ball Z. This is related to Latin America and is dubbing.

Toei Animation made the mistake of resorting to other actors and actresses, which caused many fans to ignore the series, which failed in ratings. He later corrected it but it was too late. Then comes the censorship applied to anime.

Font: Toei Animation.

Some of the wildest – and bloodiest – moments in the series Z They had modifications, something that fans of the saga did not forgive either. The third has to do with how far it originally went dragon ball kai.

At first it only covered up to the Cell Saga and did not include Majin Boo’s. The latter was part of Dragon Ball Kai: The Final Chapters but it is not as neat as the rest of the entire series.

In addition to dragon ball we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.