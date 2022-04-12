CDMX.- This Monday, April 11, the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego threatened sports analyst David Moshe Faitelson Pulido with a possible lawsuit for alleged defamation against him during a video with the Golden Scorpion.

The note made the newsrooms resonate in the country due to the popularity of the characters who at one point shared the halls of Tv Azteca, a television station owned by the businessman born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, but, Do you know what exactly David Faitelson said?

It was in the video called “DAVID FAITELSON & Escorpión #AlVolante talking about JoséRamón, Cuauhtémoc, Canelo, Salinas and more”, published on the Youtube channel “PelucheEn ElEstuche” where The current employee of the ESPN network recalled when he was about to end his relationship with the Ajusco television station.

He is also a sports journalist He explained that his end on Tv Azteca came when he and José Ramón Fernández recorded an editorial stating that their work as members of the news media was carried out freely. and without submitting to “malevolent” interests, this, shortly after the businessman Moisés Saba said he controlled the television reporters. It should be noted that the aforementioned was a partner of Salinas Pliego.

A couple of days after the above, he arrived at the office and was told that the owner of Elektra and Banco Azteca was waiting for him to speak with him.

“José Ramón was already with a face outside the office, -Don’t say anything Faitelson, come in and say everything yes”, recalled the soccer expert.

Already in front of Salinas Pliego, according to the journalist’s words, he was insulted and mistreated with expressions such as “you’re a pendej*” to later be fired with the following sentence: David, as you are the youngest, you are leaving the company”.

After going to collect his belongings to retire from Tv Azteca, David Faitelson assured that Salinas Pliego would give him another chance under the condition that Moisés Saba would forgive him along with José Ramón Fernández, who used his good relationship with the deceased businessman to avoid a imminent dismissal.

The anger of a millionaire

Ricardo Salinas Pliego used his Twitter account “@RicardoBSalinas” to threaten the journalist with a possible lawsuit if he did not retract his public apology for what he considered defamation.

In his first tweets he recalled that Faitelson voluntarily resigned from Tv Azteca when he left the José Ramón company, in what was apparently a confusion of the third richest man in Mexico since in the original video he never spoke of the communicator’s dismissal.

Another of Salinas Pliego’s publications clarified that the story of the office and the insults is false, although he reiterated his apology:

The story that I received it and paused the video is FALSE, it’s a lot of bullshit, my friend @Faitelson_ESPN left VOLUNTARILY we ALL know that, but his story is FALSE, I only ask him to ‘without the hangover’ ask for an apology and that’s it.”