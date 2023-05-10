The man accused of killing eight people in a mall in Texas, South of USArecently got large tattoos with Nazi symbols, had praised other authors of mass shootings and wrote just before his attack that he would “fight hate with more hate.”

Mauricio García, the 33-year-old suspect who authorities say opened fire with an assault rifle at visitors of the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center on Saturday, posted his diaries, tattoo photos and cryptic warnings of his upcoming attack on the Russian social networking site OK.RU.

In his daily entries he expressed hatred for women, Jews and “diversity”. Likewise, he rarely commented on his own Latin American background. He also posted photos of his weapons, bulletproof vests and skull patches and the initials of “Right Wing Death Squad,” popular with far-right militias.

But there was no indication that Garcia was an active part of any group or that he had the support of anyone else in his attack on Saturday. Garcia was fatally shot by police shortly after his attack inside the busy shopping center in the northern Dallas suburb, authorities said.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey at the scene of a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets. See also G7 Summit: opens with new sanctions on Russia and call for unity

His victims were three members of a Korean-American family, two elementary school-age sisters, an Indian-American engineer, a mall security guard, and a 32-year-old man.

MSNBC reported that Garcia’s web pages at OK.RU were being examined as part of the police investigation. There are strong indications, including personal and document photos, than the page labeled “PsycoVision5”which used the logo of a smiley face with a Hitler-style mustache, was Garcia’s.

Garcia also posted photos of the tattoos he received last month, including a large swastika on his chest and the logo of the Nazi Party’s military branch, the Waffen SS.

*With AFP