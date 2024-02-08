Austin Palau He is part of the Peruvian show business as he is known for his participation in the reality shows 'Esto es guerra' and 'Combate'; and now he seeks to continue promoting his career as a model and singer. He has built a versatile career that has taken him from the catwalks to the musical stages, and thus he has become part of events such as the Latin Billboard Awardsin which he was recognized with an award.

In another area, its relationship with Flavia Laos He also stands out in the Peruvian show. They have been the subject of media attention as they were considered one of the most stable couples at the time, until their romance ended. However, behind the stage name and everything that is known about him, lies a lesser-known story about his true identity and the reasons why he prefers to be called something else.

Why did Austin Palao leave 'This is war'?

In February 2021, Austin Palau He said goodbye to 'This is war', which was an unexpected turn in his television career. The departure came after an accident that led him to question the show's safety measures. The production, for its part, alleged bad behavior by the artist off-camera due to his surprise dismissal.

Austin Palao at the Billboard Latin Awards. Photo: Instagram/Austin Palao See also Shakira went to the desert with her children to celebrate Christmas: "Seeking serenity"

Austin refuted these allegations and expressed concern for his safety and well-being. However, this episode marked a before and after in his career, and pushed him towards new professional horizons far from controversy.

What is Austin Palao's real name?

Austin Palao's real name is a detail that many of his followers do not know. The choice of the model's artistic pseudonym is not coincidental, since all this has a very personal origin. It all happened when the former reality boy and his partner at the time went to the space hosted by Rodrigo González.

It was precisely Flavia Laos who gave the little-known information after the insistence of Gigi Miter: “I know it completely, he is Jair Steve Palao Castro”, he expressed. In response, the 'ex-combatant' said that it was something that should not have been made public, but he ended up explaining the reason for having adopted the name by which everyone knows him.

“My name is Austin, since I can remember they have called me that. So, for me that is more important, it is said that they call me Jair, but no, I am Austin Palao Castro,” he said before the Willax cameras.

Did Austin Palao return to TV after leaving 'EEG'?

After the announcement of the sixth season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', it was learned that the model Austin Palao would participate again in a television program, after having been fired from 'Esto es guerra'. He and his father are now members of the duo edition of Latina's reality show and are showing their skills in the kitchen.