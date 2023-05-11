Former US President donald trump declined to say if he wanted that Ukraine or Russia will win the war.

“I don’t think in terms of winning or losing. I think in terms of it being resolved,” he said. Trump to CNN.

“I want them all to stop dying. They are dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I will,” he added, in opposition to the Republican policy of supporting kyiv.

“I would finish it in 24 hours. You need the power of the presidency to do it,” he said. Trump.

Earlier, Trump insisted that he could stop the war that began in February of last year by negotiating directly with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I will meet with putin. I will meet with Zelensky. Both have weaknesses and strengths. And in 24 hours that war will be settled. It will be over,” he said.

In another aside, Trump declined to say whether he believed putin he is a war criminal for the alleged atrocities that have been committed in Ukraine.

“If you say that he is a war criminal it will be much more difficult to reach an agreement so that this thing stops,” he said.

The former president also said that he believes that “putin made a mistake” by invading Ukraine.

Trump76, has already announced his campaign for the presidency and his intention to be nominated by the Republican Party, despite the fact that he has been criminally charged and that he still has multiple investigations on his shoulders.

