Stay in USA for longer than allowed with a American tourist visa B1/B2 It can have serious consequences on the immigration situation of any foreigner.

When a person with a tourist visa exceeds the time authorized by the immigration officer Customs and Border Protection in the United States, you could be harmed and lose the document.

In fact, the Department of Homeland Security has implemented even more surveillance in the demurrage of foreigners in the North American country, and there is more than one possible consequence, among which the following stand out:

The visa can be canceled or revoked

You will get a demurrage on your record, which would result in a possible denial of admission during your next visit.

Restriction on applying for a visa extension or adjustment of status

May be subject to Admissibility Vetoes if Unlawful Presence accumulates

So it is essential that once you enter the United States, you comply with the length of stay that is allowed in order to avoid legal issues and avoid complications on your future trips to the North American country.

Remember that the tourist visa is a temporary entry permit to the United States, and only allows trips for leisure, business, medical treatment and visiting family or friends.

It is very important that all visitors are aware of immigration regulations, in order to avoid legal confrontations.