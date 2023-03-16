He got away from TV! The singer Josimar He began his third romantic relationship with Mrs. Gianella Ydoña, with whom he had a son and a romance that lasted for years and became a marriage. The wedding was celebrated in style and the images of the recordings were used for the salsa singer to present the video clip of “La mejor de todas”.

Said relationship was seen to be going well, through social networks, until the influencer told in August 2019, in the Magaly Medina program, that love had come to an end. From then on, the spouses behaved differently from what they had revealed. The interpreter of “With the same coin” began to appear with more than one woman and the former “Protagonist” was even arrested. What does she currently do? Next, we tell you all the details.

How was the relationship between Gianella Ydoña and Josimar?

The full name of the model is Gianella Fiama Ydoña Loayza. She was born in Lima on November 30, 1997. From a very young age, she knew who would become her husband, the singer Josimar Fidel. He told it so in the “Andrea at noon” program: “I have been asking her to marry me since she was 14 years old. We are from the same block in Barrios Altos. I told her mother that when her daughter is 18 years old, I am going to marry her.” By then, the couple was already expecting their firstborn named Jostin Gimar Fidel Ydoña.

As we know, they met in their childhood, but they separated for several years due to the artist’s work issues. On December 16, 2017, they sealed their love with a luxurious marriage. Weeks later, the interpreter of “Guarachando” turned these images into his video clip for “The best of all” without imagining that, in August 2019, everything would come to an end. According to the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, the spouses decided to end their relationship, because the businessman would have met a dancer, but nothing was ever confirmed.

How was the time that Gianella Ydoña was intervened by the police?

At the end of January 2021, the influencer Gianella Ydoña lived one of the passages of her life that she would not want to remember, because she was detained by the police at the La Victoria police station. The police report indicated that the model was in the company of a dangerous racketeer named Jonayker Josué Madrid Rojas, also known as ‘Lead Lead’ in the world of vandals. They would have identified themselves as a couple and had several packages of marijuana in their hands.

The crime they were charged with was micro-marketing drugs. The intervention was carried out in a planned manner, since there were suspicions that a house located on the 11th block of Andahuaylas avenue was destined to sell narcotics. There she was captured by the authorities. When the corresponding hours passed, she was released, but that did not make her have to reflect on her actions.

One of the consequences that Mrs. Gianella Ydoña suffered, after all the media scandal caused by her intervention, was that the artist Josimar requested full custody of her youngest son, Jostin Fidel. The Peruvian Justice granted him the right. This allowed the interpreter of “Mil amores” to take his little one to live with him in the United States. Some time later, the model was able to visit him on more than one occasion until the singer returned to our country.

What is Gianella Ydoña currently doing?

According to what is seen on her social networks, the influencer Gianella Ydoña has ceased to be active on her Instagram and Facebook accounts. Until a year ago, she was focused on promoting different entrepreneurial brands related to fashion and aesthetics; however, she disappeared from one moment to the next. In fact, in February 2022, she also gave an interview to Magaly Medina in which she revealed details about what the meeting she had with her ex-partner Josimar in the United States was like.

The only platform that the model has started to constantly update is her TikTok account, in which she uploads videos about some dances she does or some funny sketch with her little one. Jostin Fidel. Apparently, the model decided to put an end to her media scandals and is focused on the days she has with her youngest son, since custody is held by the child’s father, Josimar.