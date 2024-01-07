The iconic Chilean presenter Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, has continued to explore various facets of his career and engage in both the entertainment industry and philanthropy. Since the conclusion of Giant Saturday In 2015, it has demonstrated its versatility through a series of activities that reveal its constant evolution and dedication to various causes.

As a lecturer, Don Francisco has shared his experience and knowledge in the entertainment industry and philanthropy as a guest speaker at conferences and events. His active participation on these platforms demonstrates his desire to continue inspiring new generations.

The presenter has maintained his presence in the world of entertainment through the production of content for television, film and digital platforms. In 2022, he launched the documentary series Sábado Gigante: a legacyoffering a unique insight into the story behind the hit show that marked an entire era.

Don Francisco is still active on television and has been working for CNN since 2021 on the program Don Francisco: Reflections. It is a weekly interview program that highlights his ability to adapt to changes in the media industry. It also has a podcast that can be listened to on different audio streaming platforms.

The recognitions and achievements of Don Francisco

Don Francisco's recent achievements include his appointment as FAO Goodwill Ambassador in 2022, a recognition for its commitment to food and agriculture. Additionally, in 2023 he received the ANDA Lifetime Achievement Award and was named an honorary member of the ATAS, cementing his position as a leading figure in television.

(We also recommend: On their way to the US, some migrants prefer to stay in this city in Mexico)

He currently lives in Miami and remains active as a speaker and host on different platforms. Photo: Don Francisco / Facebook

With its variety show Giant Saturday He left an unparalleled legacy on Latin American television, setting records and receiving numerous awards. The program became a symbol of Latino culture and unitythanks to the charisma of Don Francisco and the diversity of content he offered.

Beyond entertainment, Giant Saturday It was a meeting point for the Latin community. The connection that the program established with the audience was due to Don Francisco's authenticity and his ability to convey a message of inclusion and unity.