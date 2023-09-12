Have passed 22 years since the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, United States on September 11, 2001. In that event 2,977 people diedaccording to authorities.

The incident occurred when 19 Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York; the Pentagon, outside Washington; and the fourth in a Pennsylvania field.

That September 11, 2001, the elections were taking place in New York, with a clear and sunny day.

It was around 8:46 am that American Airlines Flight 11 took off bound for Los Angeles and crashed on the 93rd and 96th floors of the north toweraccording to the 9-11 Memorial and Museum.

The plane had 11 crew members, 76 passengers and five terrorists on board, who hijacked the flight in the first minutes of the trip.

Seconds later it was United Airlines Flight 175 which crashed into the south tower. It carried 51 passengers, nine crew members and five other terrorists, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“These people who were trapped in the elevators couldn’t help themselves. They were suffering because many of them were probably burning. The screams were terrifying. When the plane and the thousands of liters of fuel exploded, the fireball went down the central duct of the elevators and spread everywhere,” says William Rodríguez, a man who worked at that time as a janitor in the north tower. for the media ‘France 24’.

He Third plane crashed into the Pentagon headquarters in Washingtonaround 9:37 am It was American Airlines Flight 77 carrying 53 passengers and six crew members.

In addition to those killed on the flight125 people from the United States Department of Defense also diedin accordance with data from the Pentagon monument.

And it was shortly after that The fourth plane crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania. That was United Airlines Flight 93, which carried 33 travelers and seven crew members.

This is what ‘Ground Zero’ looks like, the place where the Twin Towers were located

Ground Zero became the place of commemoration of all those who fell in the September 11 attack.

In this place, two water fountains were built to represent the void left by that event, and are known as the ‘9/11 Memorial’. Around them, they are engraved in stone the names of the more than 2 thousand victims left by the attack.

In addition, the Memorial Museum and One World Trade Center -formerly known as the Freedom Tower-, the latter is famous for being one of the tallest skyscraper in the world.

Voices of survivors of attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon

Some of the survivors of the attack of September 11, 2001 They spoke with EL TIEMPO about how that event changed their entire life forever.

The video tells the story of Wendy Lanskywho was in the north tower; Jeanette Rodriguezat the Three World Financial Center; Bruce Powersat the Pentagon, and Will Jimenothe former Colombian police officer who was trapped in the rubble.

