If Wagenknecht and her troops leave, the Left Party will lose its faction status and the rights that go with it. What consequences would that have?

Amira Mohamed Ali and Dietmar Bartsch, both chairmen of the Left Party in the Bundestag at the time, in August. Ali is now chairwoman of Wagenknecht’s association. Image: dpa

MBeing a member of the Left Party faction is not for the faint-hearted. In the most recent federal election in September 2021, the party fell just short of the five percent hurdle. She was only able to enter parliament because she won three direct mandates. That made up for the lack of second votes.

But as soon as it was possible to form a parliamentary group with 38 members, the electoral law was changed. In the future, the three-mandate rule will no longer apply. If there is no successful lawsuit against the law, things will become even more difficult for the left in the future.