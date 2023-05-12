This Thursday the first leg of the quarterfinals between Atlas and Chivas was played on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. In an entertaining match with emotions to the full, the score tipped in favor of the red and black with a great goal from Julián Quiñones.
An issue that drew attention was that of arbitration, since there were two plays in which the Atlas public called for a penalty, although the whistler decided not to score them, while they did score the one for Chivas, which was saved by Víctor Guzmán.
In this way, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic will have to throw all the meat on the grill for the return commitment, where they need to leave everything on the field to advance to the next round.
Although it is true that there is a slight advantage for the athletic team, the rojiblancos are urgently win at all costs. A draw is of no use to them because of Atlas’ victory this Thursday, so they will have to go out against Akron in a game to win or die.
With a goal it helps them to tie the aggregate and advance to the next round, while a result by more than two scores would give them the pass with victory.
The next game will be played next Sunday at 7:05 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the signal of Chivas TV, TUDN and Tv Azteca. Without a doubt, another great game is expected in Guadalajara territory.
#Chivas #qualify #semifinals #result #Atlas
