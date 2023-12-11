Yesterday, December 10 in the afternoon, it was announced that in a private clinic in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, his mother passed away Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Mrs María Consuelo Loera Pérez, who had entered the hospital to receive medical treatment.

The mother of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was 94 years old. Although the exact causes of her death were not revealed, various media outlets such as The universal They reported that during the pandemic he was infected with Covid-19, so he was in isolation and medical treatment for around three weeks. And, although she managed to recover at that time, It is believed that the disease left her with after-effects and complications that led to her death this week..

Who was María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of El Chapo Guzmán?

According to information from The universalMrs María Consuelo Loera Pérez She was married to Emilio Guzmán Bustillos and lived most of her life in the community of La Tuna in the Sierra de Badiraguato, in Sinaloa, Mexico, where all his children were born, including the famous Mexican drug trafficker. The couple raised 11 children: eight boys and three girls, as is known, three of them died as children.

Although the mother of “El Chapo” Guzmán He maintained a low profile despite his son's famous criminal actions, one of the moments in which he attracted a lot of attention was when he delivered a letter to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In this he asked for support so that the government of USA allowed him to meet his son.

At the time, the Mexican president said that in the letter the woman shared that she had not seen Joaquin Guzman in five years and that he did not want to die without seeing him again, so he asked for his help to intervene with the government of USA to be able to pay him a visit. The situation generated controversy and, despite this, López Obrador confirmed that, for a humanitarian issue, he would help her in her wish.

It is worth remembering that “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced to life imprisonment in USA due to his leading role in the Sinaloa cartel.