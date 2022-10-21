García Luna also has the right to know what former police officer Reyes Arzate declared.

Supported by United States jurisprudence that obliges prosecutors to reveal both evidence and material favorable to a defendant and to deliver what is useful to him to impugn the credibility of a witness, the defense of Genaro García Luna asked the judge of the Court of the Eastern District of New York that the Biden government hand over all the records that the CIA, DEA and the FBI have had for more than 30 years on the former Mexican official (there must be reliable evaluations and certifications).

It also demands a list of all the people and accompanying material interviewed by the prosecution in relation to any investigation, including Joaquín Archivaldo El Chapo Guzmán Loera, Salvador Cienfuegos and former federal police officer Iván Reyes Arzate, who would have participated or had knowledge of the “conspiracy” attributed to GL and that they denied knowing it, or that knowing it, they did not provide data relating it to crimes.

Headed by lawyer César de Castro, the defense asks for the results of the investigation (exhaustive, supposedly) that was done when GL applied for US citizenship.

About three years after his capture, in the mountain of documents presented by the prosecution (one million 135 thousand 199 sheets), the only “evidence” against him is the saying of Reynaldo, El Rey Zambada in the process in NY against El Chapo Guzmán, where he stated that he did not remember well but that he had given him three to five million dollars “in a briefcase” (between a sad 60 and 100 million pesos, since only in the last year as Secretary of State did GL manage a budget of 45 billion pesos).

During his tenure as a public servant (from 1989 to 2012 at the Center for Investigation and National Security Federal Preventive Police, Federal Investigation Agency and Secretary of Public Security), GL held numerous meetings with the highest-level US politicians and officials and, with Prior to those meetings, the gringo government did a thorough biography check to make sure they weren’t dealing with anyone who would threaten or ridicule the United States.

For this reason, the defense trusts that the judge will take into account the full confidence that the main security agencies had in his client, which even motivated the State Department, on his birthday (and already residing with his family in Miami) granted him the extraordinary Einstein Visa that is conferred on the most prominent foreigners for their contribution in different fields to public welfare.

It is because of elements such as those consigned here that, unlike the criminals who prefer to “collaborate” as protected witnesses to avoid being prosecuted and obtain light sentences, García Luna declared himself “not guilty” from the beginning and decided to face the trial in which the New York prosecutor’s office must verify what until today are pure language wads…