The Negreira case exploded and Barcelona is in suspense over the possible sanctions that could be imposed from Uefa and Fifa; It is not ruled out that the club will be relegated and play in the second division of Spain.

Alfonso Pérez Medina, an expert in Spanish courts, reported this Thursday that the entities that control European and world football could play a very important role in the ‘Negreira case.

The head of courts of The sixth He stated that the club is exposed to strong disciplinary measures. Uefa could directly exclude him from the current Champions League if it considers that this case directly affected his qualification for the European tournament.

FC Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League.

Like Uefa, Fifa could put Barcelona on the ropes, because the club is accused of bribery and its leaders are in the crosshairs, the club would be directly affected because it risks being demoted with possible immediate effect.

But the problems can go beyond sports, those accused in the Negreira case, such as former Barça presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu and the current president, Joan Laporta, risk being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thebes is pronounced

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, spoke this Thursday in an interview about the Negreira-Barcelona case and expressed that the mere fact that it has influenced the competition could lead to sanctions for the club.

“The mere fact of trying to influence is already punishable in criminal matters, that is already sports corruption. Without a club paying Negreira for four different directives, it is a very serious irregularity,” the manager explained.

The president of La Liga Javier Tebas.

The judge’s strong accusations

Agents of the Economic and Technological Crimes Group of the Barcelona Judicial Police Unit They broke into the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this Thursday at 9 in the morning (local time) in search of documentation related to Barça’s payments to former vice president of the committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

The search, which lasted throughout the day to carry out the cloning of the computers, was ordered by the head of the investigating court number 1 of Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Aguirre, who investigates the fate of the nearly 7 million euros that Barcelona paid to Enríquez Negreira and his son, between 2001 and 2018, and that according to the club they were responding to reports about arbitrations.

In parallel with the search, the investigating judge has issued an order in which he charges a crime of bribery to the directors of FC Barcelona investigated in the case, as well as the club itself as a legal entity, in addition to the former vice president of the CTA José María Enriquez Negreira and his son.

Barcelona ‘trembles’ over the ‘Negreira case’

In this way, the crime of bribery, which according to the legislation must be tried by a popular court, It adds to those of corruption between individuals in the sports field, unfair administration, falsification of commercial documents and money laundering that until now were attributed to those investigated, following the complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge suspects that The payments could have been due to a “novel form of possible illegitimate remuneration to soccer referees”, in a context of “possible systemic corruption within the CTA” at the time when Negreira was vice president of this organization.

In his latest order, the magistrate justifies the accusation of the crime of bribery – which punishes bribes to obtain favors from public officials – in his suspicions that the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) and his son received payments from the Barça in exchange for seeking the “desired refereeing effects” by the club, which implied “unequal treatment” for the rest of the teams.

Although Enriquez Negreira was not an official, as required by the crime of bribery, the judge considered, based on abundant jurisprudence on the matter, that he did have that status “for criminal purposes, given that He carried out public functions as vice president of the CTA, among others relating to the qualifications of the referees and their promotions and relegations.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

