Ozziel Herrera came to the team of tigers and thousands of fans were excited about the signing. At his early age, the former player of the Guadalajara Atlas It already showed interesting things and already had more than a hundred games played in the first division.
National team; left-handed player who works well on the outside but can also play in the middle, accompanying the containment. Position in which Robert Dante Siboldi placed him in the group stage of the Leagues Cup against the Portland Timbers and San José Earth.
However, in the round of 32, against Vancouver Whitecaps, although he was on the bench, Robert Dante Siboldi preferred not to use him because he already had a slight problem. In the round of 16, against Rayados de Monterreycould not even jump to the bench, because the annoyance turned out to be an injury.
Given the premature elimination of Tigres in the Leagues Cup, the fans thought that it would serve as a rest for Ozziel Herrera, so that the auriazul squad could count on him on matchday four of the Mexican championship, when the current national soccer champions will visit the Hydrorays of the Necaxa.
However, with one day to go before said match is played, the news has been confirmed that neither Ozziel Herrera nor Diego Reyes will be able to be available to the coaching staff for the commitment this Sunday, August 20, at o’clock. 9:00 p.m.
The concern of the fans has not been long in coming. They are concerned that there is no concrete news regarding the severity of his injury. Not to mention any forecast for his return to the soccer fields.
What about Ozziel Herrera? Could it be that they are taking care of him more? Or is his injury beyond what people would like to think?
