Ozziel Herrera and Diego Reyes ruled out to play against Necaxa due to injury.

Córdova is already at 100 and can even go as a starter.

Eugenio Pizzuto suffered a problem that still has him in doubt as to whether or not to enter the feline call. They will wait today and tomorrow to be able to confirm pic.twitter.com/n4XezNCWW6

—Edgar Martinez (@garymtzjr) August 18, 2023