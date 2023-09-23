Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What about Cuadrado? Inter ruled him out to face Empoli

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in Sports
0
What about Cuadrado? Inter ruled him out to face Empoli

Close


Close

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, player of the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Efe and Vanexa Romero. TIME

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, player of the Colombian National Team.

The player also could not face the first group stage in the Champions League.

The start of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup was positive for the Colombian National Team, but the confrontations left some unfavorable news, mainly the injuries to Yerry Mina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

(You may be interested in: Tragedy: Olympic medalist dies after falling from the 17th floor).

See also  Rebellin death, European arrest warrant ready for the truck driver

In the first half of the confrontation against Chile, Yerry Mina had to leave the field due to pain in the thigh of his left leg. On the other hand, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado could not participate in the second match in Santiago due to an annoyance that arose after the confrontation with Venezuela.

Cuadrado underwent medical tests on his return to Italy, which revealed that he has tendonitis, which does not appear to be serious, but requires caution. It is for this reason that the footballer was not present in last weekend’s ‘Derby della Madonnina’ against Milan, nor in the first round of the Champions League group stage against Real Sociedad.

(You may be interested in: César Farías, the coach who put Águilas flying: ‘We can compete to go to the final’).

Colombia venezuela

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

This situation raises questions about Cuadrado’s availability for the upcoming October qualifiers, in which the Colombian National Team will face Uruguay and Ecuador on the 12th and 17th of that month, respectively.

It is known that no estimated date has been established for Cuadrado’s return to the field, but it is expected that he will be able to participate in the match that Inter Milan will play on Wednesday, September 27 against Sassuolo.

See also  Russian attacks on kyiv do not stop: they launch 30 missiles for the sixth consecutive day

More news

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Cuadrado #Inter #ruled #face #Empoli

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The slow and tragic death of the Oslo Accords

The slow and tragic death of the Oslo Accords

Recommended

No Result
View All Result