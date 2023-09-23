What about Cuadrado? Inter ruled him out to face Empoli

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, player of the Colombian National Team.
Efe and Vanexa Romero. TIME
The player also could not face the first group stage in the Champions League.
The start of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup was positive for the Colombian National Team, but the confrontations left some unfavorable news, mainly the injuries to Yerry Mina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
In the first half of the confrontation against Chile, Yerry Mina had to leave the field due to pain in the thigh of his left leg. On the other hand, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado could not participate in the second match in Santiago due to an annoyance that arose after the confrontation with Venezuela.
Cuadrado underwent medical tests on his return to Italy, which revealed that he has tendonitis, which does not appear to be serious, but requires caution. It is for this reason that the footballer was not present in last weekend’s ‘Derby della Madonnina’ against Milan, nor in the first round of the Champions League group stage against Real Sociedad.
This situation raises questions about Cuadrado’s availability for the upcoming October qualifiers, in which the Colombian National Team will face Uruguay and Ecuador on the 12th and 17th of that month, respectively.
It is known that no estimated date has been established for Cuadrado’s return to the field, but it is expected that he will be able to participate in the match that Inter Milan will play on Wednesday, September 27 against Sassuolo.
DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL
