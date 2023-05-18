In Sinaloa Morena is practically disappeared as a political partyIt has not yet been defined when the leaders will be elected in the municipalities and although the state leader Merary Villegas says that they do direct work on the bases with the formation of support subcommittees in reality could lose membership and popular acceptance towards the 2024 elections.

In Ahome, with Cesar Emiliano Gerardothe PRI has become a acting partyalmost every weekend they carry out campaigns to support the population of rural communities and popular neighborhoods, the Sinaloense Party has an extraordinary machinery that daily performs some activity but the morenistas look more disorganized than ever.

Even the state head of Citizen movement, Sergio Torresis quite busy looking to keep active and increase the party’s membership for the next electoral contest.

Potpourri. The senator Mario Zamora He opened the doors of the Senate to a group of producers who demand that the federal government set profitable guarantee prices for corn, of 7,000 pesos per tons and 8,000 for wheat, and recognized that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López , agreed to receive tomorrow Friday the Sinaloan producers and the effort of the government of Rubén Rocha, to buy 500 thousand tons of corn to alleviate the marketing problems.

SEGALMEXIt will buy one million 300 thousand tons but even so there is no certainty for the commercialization of the close to 6 million tons of corn that will be produced and for wheat there is no offer and in the federal budget there are no resources to support producers, says.

MAYORS. Almost simultaneously, the mayors of: Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gamezfrom Ahome, gerardo vargas and from El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, They coincide with the declarations that Governor Rubén Rocha made the day before yesterday, not to speed up or get ready with the presidential candidates, and to respect the electoral political times.

They say that they are dedicated to working and attending to the needs of the people of their respective municipalities and in a few words they square up to the recommendations of their political boss.

STRIKE. That they have no choice but to continue forward as far as physical forces reach them, say the settlers of Cirilo Mena who, until yesterday afternoon, were on a hunger strike in front of the municipal palace, demanding justice, that their rights be respected. to live on the land from which they intend to evict them. Due to the interests that are at stake, all doors have been closed to them, even in the prosecutor’s office they have not opened the investigation they are requesting against those who destroyed and burned their humble homes.

TOURISM. A group of deputies, headed by the president of JUCOPO, Feliciano Castro, went yesterday to a meeting to promote tourism in the municipality of Mocorito in support of the “Discover Sinaloa” program for the Êvora region.

“No president has to be ahead of time”: Gerardo Vargas mayor

