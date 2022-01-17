It is really a pity that the new and fifth generation of Ford Mondeo is only available for the Chinese market. The car, whose first images were officially revealed by the American brand, has personality; above all thanks to the adherence to the traditional line of Mondeo, which runs from front to rear showing all its sedan spirit that aspires to comfort and universality.

Chief designer Maurizio Tocco explained that reinventing the Mondeo was “a privilege and a challenge”For the presiding team. “We wanted to respect the history of the model, while giving even more space to the driving and passenger experience“, Explained Tocco, for a car that should embody Ford traditions by combining them with the specific demands of Chinese motorists. Who wanted an agile, sincere car with a certain ‘presence’ on the road. The design features some focal points like the large octagonal grid, Mustang Mach E-inspired taillights and a tail with spoiler and diffusers integrated into the body.

The large wheel arches accommodate wheels up to 19 inches in diameter, while the sides feature ‘flush’ door handles. The roof is coupé-style, with a black color contrasting with the rest of the bodywork; the wheelbase has been lengthened, reaching an altitude of 2954 mm. At 4935mm long, 1875mm wide and 1500mm high, the new Mondeo is 63mm longer, 23mm wider and 19mm taller than the previous generation, production of which will be phased out at the Ford plant in Valencia. In China, the car will be ready for deliveries after spring 2022.

For the interior, Autocar reports a dashboard capable of housing a display over one meter wide. Such a pachydermic screen would consist of a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation unit and a separate 27-inch infotainment touchscreen. In China, this functionality will be equipped with the new Ford Sync + 2.0 UX system, along with a software package developed by Baidu, which offers a virtual assistant and updates over the air. The driver assistance functions will be level 2.