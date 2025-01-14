Dementia is a general term used to describe neurodegenerative brain disorders that affect the entire cognitive capacity. Currently, more than 55 Millions of people have it around the world, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In general, this syndrome can be due to a series of diseases that, over time, destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, leading to deterioration of cognitive function beyond what could be considered a usual consequence of biological aging.

Highlights

Although the conscience No is affected, the deterioration of cognitive function is usually accompanied, and sometimes preceded, by numerous changes in mood, emotional control, behavior, or motivation.

Between factors that increase the risk of dementiait is worth noting:

The age.

High blood pressure.

The depression.

Social isolation.

Physical inactivity.

Excessive alcohol consumption.

Smoking.

An excess of sugar in the blood.

High blood pressure.

Excess weight or obesity.

To take into account

Given this panorama, Many individuals associate memory loss with Alzheimer’s, since it is the most common form of dementia. Now, another form of dementia that is more common in recent years is dementia with Lewy bodies.

Precisely, a 2019 investigation from the magazine ‘Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association‘, revealed people who suffer from dementia with Lewy bodies they change his steps varying their time and length.

And yes, they are asymmetrical when they move, more frequently than with people with Alzheimer’s. As if this were not enough, after this study it was discovered that, through the time it takes to take each stepor -as well as the variability in stride length-, 60% of all dementia subtypes could be accurately identified.