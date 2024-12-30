The doctor Ignacio Sánchez Lázaro, head of the Cardiology Unit at the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Hospital integrated into the Vithas Cardiovascular Institute, has stated that Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) usually occurs asymptomatically. and many people don’t know they have it. However, in certain cases, “it can allow small blood clots to pass from the right side to the left side of the heart and migrate to the brain, which can cause a stroke.”

The specialist has stressed that, in this way, PFO is the “most prevalent cause of unexplained or also called cryptogenic strokes” in people under 60 years of age. Additionally, it has been associated with severe migraines and embolic complications in young people who dive.

“The study, commented the professional, should begin based on clinical suspicion, and includes a multidisciplinary assessment. It is not uncommon to discover PFO during the evaluation and study after a stroke or in people with severe migraines. and persistent with aura”, he said.

The diagnosis of PFO is generally made through imaging techniques such as transthoracic or transesophageal echocardiogram with bubble test study, which allow visualization of the opening in the heart, defining its anatomy and identifying characteristics with a high risk of embolism.

As explained by Dr. José Carlos Sánchez Martínez, cardiologist at Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre, “Not all cases of FOP require treatmentso an adequate multidisciplinary and individualized assessment between the neurologist and the cardiologist is essential, based fundamentally on the anatomical characteristics of the PFO, the patient’s clinical symptoms and the results of other complementary tests.”

Treatment of PFO may be necessary in people who have had unexplained strokes, severe and frequent migraines with aura, or in those at high risk of stroke. “The primary objective of this is to reduce the embolic risk and the number of stroke recurrences, generally in young people who do not present other associated embolic causes,” commented Dr. Sánchez Martínez.

He Percutaneous PFO closure is a minimally invasive procedure designed to seal the foraven ovale, thereby reducing the risk of complications.. According to Dr. Sánchez Lázaro, first a catheter is inserted through a vein, generally through the femoral vein of the leg, and it reaches the heart.

With the help of echocardiographic imaging and fluoroscopy (real-time x-ray), the catheter is positioned in the foramen ovale. The closure device, similar to an umbrella, is then deployed and placed on the PFO to securely seal it. Finally, the position and effectiveness of the device is verified before completing the procedure and removing the catheters.

The procedure offers several “important benefits” as it It is a minimally invasive procedure that does not require open heart surgery.which significantly reduces recovery time and the risk of complications “implying that the majority of patients can return to their normal activities in a few days. In addition, there is a symptomatic improvement of patients with severe and frequent migraine and the risk is reduced since the PFO is sealed and future strokes are minimized,” added Dr. Sánchez Martínez.