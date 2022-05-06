Oliver Glasner was joking. His team Eintracht Frankfurt had just reached the Europa League final, the big and exuberant party in front of 48,000 spectators started immediately afterwards. His coaching colleague David Moyes, who not only lost 1-0 with West Ham United but also briefly lost his temper, was not doing so well: semi-final elimination and red card, it was an unpleasant evening.

Nevertheless, the Austrian Glasner allowed himself a joke about the Englishman late Thursday evening. “You can see that David Moyes isn’t quite as tech-savvy as I am. Maybe that’s because he’s a few years older,” said Glasner about the action of the West Ham coach, who wanted to shoot the ball at a ball child, but clearly missed with a powerful shot.

“That was an unnecessary action, he knows that himself. But I don’t want to comment on a colleague now,” explained Glasner, although he had already done so after his freak out and being sent off in the 78th minute of the game. The Austrian himself had a similar campaign this season. In the group game at Olympiakos Piraeus last year, Glasner threw a ball into the audience.

Moyes apologized for his behavior after the game. However, he criticized the Eintracht colleagues. He was “very disappointed with the bank’s reaction,” said the Englishman after the game. “You can’t react like that. I hope my bench wouldn’t do that.” It wasn’t about his dismissal, however, but that of defender Aaron Creswell. The referee initially showed yellow after his foul on Jens Petter Hauge. It only became red after protests from Frankfurt and a note from the video assistant.







Referee Jesús Gil Manzano from Spain immediately showed Moyes a red card after his misconduct. Moyes was “disappointed with the result but very proud of the players, how we played with ten men”. Sportingly, the coach of the Premier League club congratulated the rival, who will now face Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final on May 18. “Kudos to Frankfurt, they did great,” said Moyes.

The first international final in 42 years is all well and good, but the professionals from Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t get a day off for it. “I’ll stick to tonight and I’ll treat myself to a glass or two. But at 12.00 p.m. we will do an easy run in the woods, the boys have to sweat something out,” Glasner announced on Friday night with a grin.

Glasner asserted that they had already celebrated after progressing at FC Barcelona. “I don’t know what the players are doing, they’re all grown guys,” said the Austrian. The two remaining Bundesliga games against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) and at FSV Mainz 05 on May 14 should now only be a gallop for the big final.







Eintracht Frankfurt’s entry into the final of the Europa League has given RTL a top rating again. Up to 6.63 million viewers watched the Cologne TV broadcaster’s broadcast of the Bundesliga club’s 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg against West Ham United on Thursday evening.

This corresponded to a market share of 28.9 percent. This even exceeded the number of 6.37 million interested people from the first leg a week earlier. RB Leipzig’s semi-final elimination at Glasgow Rangers could be seen on RTL + and in the stream. In the quarter-finals, too, the broadcaster broadcast both Eintracht duels with FC Barcelona on free TV.