DThree Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank. A 41-year-old was killed by gunfire in Kalandia near the city of Ramallah on Thursday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. According to the Israeli military, stones were thrown at the soldiers during a raid in the area. They then fired. Six suspects were arrested during the operation.

In addition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a 25-year-old man was shot in the head near the city of Jenin in the afternoon. In addition, another 19-year-old Palestinian died in the evening from a gunshot wound.

According to the Israeli military, the forces were in the area to arrest a wanted Palestinian. He is suspected of having planned attacks. When he fled, the man he was looking for and another Palestinian were shot at. In the course of the arrest, soldiers were also shot at and stones thrown at them. Then she would have opened fire again. Jenin is considered a stronghold of militant Palestinians.

The situation in the West Bank has been very tense for months. Since a series of attacks last year, the Israeli army has been carrying out more raids there. Deadly confrontations occur again and again. Eight Palestinians have already been killed in connection with military operations or their own attacks this year. Last year there were 172 Palestinians, more than at any time since 2006.