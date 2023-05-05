Isotta Fraschini is ready to continue development testing with its brand new Tipo 6 LMH Competizione that it wants to take to action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but homologation will be postponed for the time being to October.

After the first test carried out in mid-April, the car of the Milanese brand built by Michelotto Engineering will be back to grinding kilometers on 16 and 17 May at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, this time with Marco Bonanomi at the wheel.

In fact, the former Audi Sport driver in the WEC collaborates with the Venetian company and takes over from Maurizio Mediani, who, having followed the project from the very first simulations, had the honor of bringing the car to the track for the first time in Vallelunga, where some members of Vector Sport were also present in support given that it will then be up to the English team to manage it in the championship.

The important news, as we said at the beginning, however, is that the homologation of the Type 6 has been postponed following various discussions carried out after the first outing in Campagnano. Consequently, the debut will not take place at the 6h of Monza in July, but later.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“The decision, taken in agreement with the FIA ​​and ACO, will make it possible to arrive at the time of homologation with a car at maximum development and with more test kilometers – reads the official note – This will not allow participation in the WEC race at Monza on 9 July, but the Brianza event will in any case be honored with the presence of two Type 6 cars according to a program that will be agreed with the WEC”.

“The homologation process with FIA/ACO includes a wind tunnel test and an analysis of the car with relative fiches at the FIA ​​technical center in Valleiry, as well as a further test on the center of gravity. The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione will then continue its development on different European circuits, to arrive at the final approval in October 2023”.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

In that case, the hope is perhaps to have Isotta Fraschini on the grid for the last event of 2023, the 8h of Bahrain, but even here every evaluation will be made during construction.

In the meantime, work is also continuing to build the version of the car reserved for customers who want to buy it to enjoy it on the days dedicated to them on the tracks.

The first Tipo 6 Pista will be ready by the end of May and waiting times for delivery are 9 months from the time of the order, as anticipated when the program was presented on 28 February.