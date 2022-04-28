Weather The weather on May Day is becoming unstable, there may be rain in places even as snow

It can be raining on different sides of Finland this weekend. Temperatures are generally below ten degrees.

28.4. 19:24

May Day and days have to be spent in unstable and variable weather, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. On both days there may be scattered rains in either water, sleet or snow.

Temperatures vary around the country on May Day Saturday.

Meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomala promises rainy weather in the southern parts of the country for May Day, but in the south it remains below ten degrees Celsius.

“It will be about five degrees warm in North Karelia and Central Ostrobothnia, while a few degrees will remain in southwestern Lapland. Elsewhere in Lapland, it can even be frosty, ”says Tuomala.

The night before the eve, snowfall arrives in Lapland, which will move to Northern Ostrobothnia and the Kainuu region by morning. There may be a few miles of snowfall in these areas.

Erratic According to Tuomala, the weather will continue on Labor Day on Sunday.

The rainy areas are moving further south, and on the night before Sunday it can rain and snow in Central Finland. During the day there may be scattered rainfall in the southern parts of the country, while in Western Lapland it may snow.

“However, the rainfall is still very small, we are talking about only a few,” says Tuomala.

According to Tuomala, the wettest weather on Labor Day is expected in the western part of the country, where temperatures can rise to more than ten degrees. On the south coast, on the other hand, heat does not necessarily break the ten-degree limit.

“In the central parts of the country, temperatures are around six degrees, and even further north, the five-degree limit is not necessarily broken.”

According to Tuomala, if it snows in Western Lapland, you may have to spend Labor Day there in frost readings.