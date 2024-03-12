Weather | Now the spring heat ends: up to 20 centimeters of snow in the south

Forecasts promise heavy rains for the rest of the week and eventually up to 20 centimeters of snow.

Vernal the beginning of March takes a wintry turn from the end of the week, when snowfalls arrive in Finland.

“In the worst scenario, 10–20 centimeters of snow is expected in the southern parts of the country. However, it is more likely that the accumulations will be between 2 and 5 cents”, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki.

It is common for snow to fall in March. However, the change may seem like quite a bit, because the spring temperature record was already measured on Tuesday: 7.1 degrees in Kaarina.

The first ones signs of a turnaround may be sensed as early as the night before Wednesday. According to Foreca's forecasts, it can be as cold as ten degrees at night in the southern and central parts of the country.

During the day, the weather becomes humid and foggy. However, the rains will still be minimal and the day's temperatures will hover around plus.

On Thursday and Friday, a low pressure area will spread over the country from the west, bringing with it strong wind and rain.

“There will be so much rain that in some places, especially in the south and southwest, it will be the end of the accumulated snow,” Isolahteenmäki says.

From the end of the week the weather is getting colder.

Widespread rain is still expected in the country on Saturday. In the south, the rain comes as water, in Ostrobothnia and Lapland as snow.

On Sunday, the rain area will start moving slowly towards the southern part of the country and will bring with it a predicted snowfall of up to 20 centimetres. However, according to Isolahteenmäki, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Uncertainty is especially related to the amount of precipitation.

“It may be that the land is completely white locally. Or it could be that the snow is just a thin layer.”