Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The weather forecast for him today in Jalisco is warm in the afternoon and cold at night.

The cold continues at night, early morning and the next morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

regional forecast

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Clear skies are expected during the day and at night. The atmosphere will be very cold at dawn, warm during the afternoon and cold at night and early morning in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara according to information from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Maximum temperature of 25 to 27°C with a minimum of 9 to 11°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, scattered cloud intervals are expected throughout the day and night. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and cool at dawn, at night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 27 to 29°C with a minimum of 10 to 12°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a completely clear sky is expected during the day and night, favoring a warm environment in the afternoon and cold at dawn, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 25 to 27°C with a minimum of 5 to 7°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, cloudy intervals are expected during the day and night. Temperate environment in the afternoon and cold at dawn, at night and early morning. Strong gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 23 to 25°C with a minimum of 6 to 8°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, mostly clear skies with intervals of clouds are expected, mainly in the late afternoon. Frigid atmosphere at dawn, temperate during the day and very cold at night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 22 to 24°C with a minimum of 0 to 2°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, clear skies are expected throughout the day and night. Temperate environment in the afternoon and very cold in the morning, night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 24 to 25°C with a minimum of 6 to 8°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, cloudy intervals are expected during the day and night. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and cool at dawn, at night and early morning.

Maximum temperature of 26 to 28°C with a minimum of 18 to 20°C