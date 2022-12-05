Veracruz.- This Monday, December 5 in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 20 to 27 degrees Celsius are being recorded with a probability of rain derived from the effects of the meteorological systems present in the entity.

According to the Veracruz Civil Protection SecretariatFor this Monday, a clear to partly cloudy sky is expected with a probability of scattered precipitations with accumulated amounts of 5 to 10 millimeters and maximums of 40 mm.

Likewise, there will be gales of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour with gusts of 35 km/h in the northern basins.

Meanwhile, on the coast there will be high waves with waves from 0.5 to 1.0 meters high.

Also for this Monday, little change in temperature is expected and a cool to cold environment at night and warm during the day.

While specifically in the capital of the entity, Xalapa this Monday they will be erasing presenting temperatures of 10 to 22 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity with no probability of rain.