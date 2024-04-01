The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds that will be active at times.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf has light waves. The first tide occurs at 05:43, and the first low tide occurs at 13:17.

The Sea of ​​Oman will also have light waves. The first high tide occurs at 16:41, the second at 02:18, the first low tide at 09:11, and the second low tide at 22:08.