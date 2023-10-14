The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east, and temperatures tend to drop, and humid at night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist or light fog forming in some inland and coastal areas.

Winds are light to moderate speed. It will be northwesterly to southeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf has light waves. The first tide will occur at 13:31, the second tide at 01:44, the first low tide at 19:39, and the second high tide at 07:24.

The Oman Sea has light waves. The first tide will occur at 09:31, the second tide at 22:44, the first low tide at 15:59, and the second high tide at 04:20.