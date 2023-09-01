The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the chance of some cumulus clouds in the east that may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, and humid at night and Sunday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust. It will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves. While the first tide will occur at 15:09, the second tide at 02:49, the first tide at 08:40, and the second tide at 37:20.

Sea of ​​Oman, light to medium waves. The first tide will occur at 11:10, the second tide at 23:50, the first tide at 17:31, and the second tide at 05:35.